THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

The executives and members of the Public Service Union are up in arms today as they received confirmation that the Belmopan City Council sold their headquarters to a chineese owned company.

The Public Service Union of Belize called an emergency meeting today in which it condemned the sale of its Hilltop headquarters by the Belmopan City Council. The Council transferred the property to Simplex Design Company Limited on October 10th for the sum of $400,000.

Simplex, a company allegedly owned by Chinese national Xin Ni, was only registered in Belize on October 9th, one day before the transfer.

These documents show the registration of the new company and the sale of the property to that company.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .