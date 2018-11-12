Reporter.bz – Belize News

POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEGED ‘GANG OF THIEVES’ OPERATING FROM LADYVILLE

November 12
16:45 2018
Police believe that a gang of thieves operating out of Ladyville has been carrying out all the robberies in the area, including the latest at CDS Gas located in Burrell Boom.

In the process of robbing the station three men abducted the security guard and another man who was with him, took them in the guard’s vehicle down the road to where a getaway vehicle waited, and shot both men where they sat to the rear of the vehicle.

