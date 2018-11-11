2 PEOPLE SHOT AT BOOM GAS STATION ROBBERY

THE REPORTER: News Staff, – Sunday Nov. 11th. 1.pm

Two persons were allegedly shot sometime early this morning at CDS Gas on the Burrell Boom Road. Police were called out to the scene of an accident on the Burrell Boom Road just past the Boom Bridge where they found two men bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot injuries.

Sources say the men were at CDS Gas where one is the Security Guard. Three men allegedly came from the bushes and ambushed them before robbing the establishment.

The victims were then placed into the car which ran off the road shortly after. One of the men is listed in critical condition at the KHMH.

The Reporter is trying to get more information and we’ll post as we have it.

CHILD RAPED IN BELMOPAN

THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Reporter has confirmed that a child, 4, was allegedly raped by her stepfather, 44, in Belmopan. Sources say that the mother would routinely leave the child in the care of the stepfather when she leaves the country. It is alleged that an aunt of the child found out what had happened and took her to the Belmopan Police Station on November 5. Police have detained the stepfather and have charged him with rape.