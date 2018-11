SEVERAL ARMED MEN ESCAPE FROM POLICE AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE THE REPORTER: News Staff, – Police are reporting that six heavily armed men escaped detention yesterday after a high speed chase on the Coastal Road. Acting on information received of...

ANOTHER SUSPECTED DRUG PLANE LANDED IN SARTENEJA AREA THE REPORTER: News Staff, – Police are investigating another plane landing in Sarteneja today. Sources say that the plane landed at the airstrip in Sarteneja this morning and by the...