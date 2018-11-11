Reporter.bz – Belize News

POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF AMERICAN NATIONAL

POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF AMERICAN NATIONAL
November 11
10:35 2018
THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

San Pedro Police have launched an investigation into the death of American national Larry Alan Pfrifer, 60.

Pfrifer was found dead with blood coming out of his mouth and nose inside a room at the Sapphire Resort located ten miles North of San Pedro town on November 8th. While Police say that no signs of violence was observed on the body, authorities have classified the incident as a “death investigation,” pending the result of a scheduled post-mortem examination.

Reports are that around 9:45 p.m a security guard who was conducting routine patrols around the compound found Pfrifer’s body laying face up on a sofa in the living room.

