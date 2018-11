THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

Police are allegedly investigating another plane landing in Sarteneja today. Sources say that the plane landed at the airstrip in Sarteneja this morning and by the time Police and BDF responded it had already departed. No information has been released officially, but we’ll keep following this story in an attempt to get official confirmation.

