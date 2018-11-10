THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Over 50 members from the Belmopan Nazarene Church mobilized today through the Rocky Road and George Street neighborhood in South-side Belize City in an effort to positively influence the community and gang members. The first episode of “To South-side with love” got under way this morning when church members, under the escort of police officers descended on the respective neighborhoods and into homes giving away groceries, lending a listening ear and offering prayers and guidance to those who were in need.

Organizer Pastor Louis Wade explained that “We came in with Belizean doctors, a medical team to look at patients and people who needs medical attention. We gave out medication and then we have a team of lawyers and they are seeing people who have legal problems, be it criminal, civil or land matters.They can come and get free legal aid.”

The church group was hosted at the South-side Assembly of God which is a stone’s throw away from two feuding gangs and although 13 police officers were dispatched to the location to ensure the safety for all, gang members were hesitant to attend for fear of being targeted.

Nevertheless Wade told the Reporter that they are not fazed by that and will be visiting several other hotspots areas in the city over the next couple of months. ”We see what is happening in Belize City, we see the crime, we see that it drives the statistics countrywide and we believe that the church can do more in the community by impacting and assisting its members” said Wade. The group additionally gave away, clothing, footwear, groceries, and offered arts and craft, face painting and puppets along with a host of activities for the kids.

They ended off the day with praise and worship and presentations from dance groups and live bands. The Reporter was made to understand that the group has also identified several homes that are in need of renovations and will be returning to do those repairs.

