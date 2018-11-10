THE REPORTER: Mike Rudon, Jr. -

Samuel August Sr., 44, was officially arraigned today in the Belize City Magistrate court on multiple charges including two counts of murder for which he was denied bail and remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison.

August was unrepresented in court and Magistrate Aretha Ford explained to the accused that the murder charges for the death of Samuel August Jr. and Louise Young were indictable offenses and therefore no plea would be taken from him. August was additionally read a charge of Dangerous Harm for injuries he caused to Brittney Craig. August pleaded not guilty to robbery in connection to the theft of a 2015 Chevy Equinox which he forcefully took from Tanisha Ross.

All matters were adjourned until January 19th 2018 and August was taken away in shackles. On October 31st, August, a backhoe driver employed at the Belize City Council drove the backhoe into a home on Faber’s Road where his three sons and their guardian were sleeping, killing one of his sons and his mother-in-law. August was injured and he was taken to the hospital for treatment but escaped two days later from under police guard.

He stole Ross’s vehicle and crashed it into a backhoe on the Phillip Goldson Highway where he inflicted serious injuries to his chest and neck. In the aftermath of that incident authorities announced that August was declared mentally unfit to be tried for murder and would be charged for manslaughter. That decision was later revisited by the office of the DPP which gave directives to charge August with murder.

