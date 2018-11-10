THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Yesterday (Nov. 9th.) police made multiple drug seizures in the Corozal district resulting in the detention of two person pending drug charges.

According to Police, the first bust was made at the Northern Border and led to the detention of taxi driver Theodore Augustine, 53. Police say that around 6:20 a.m. on November 9th, Augustine was driving across the border when a Custom Officer executed a search inside his vehicle and discovered five parcels of suspected cannabis amounting to 5,633.23 grams.

On the same date around 11:15 a.m Police also executed a search in a bushy lot at the entrance of Chan Chen Village where they discovered two black plastic bags containing 1,527 grams of suspected cannabis.

Shortly after, around 11:45 a.m authorities became engaged in a chase behind a cyclist on a feeder road between Patchakan and Chan Chen Village which ended in the bushes. Authorities claim that they managed to detain the cyclist, Ryan Sutherland, 29, construction worker of a Belmopan address.

Officers claim that they witnessed as Sutherland extracted something from his pants waist which he discarded in the bushes. A search of the area turned up a transparent zip-lock bag containing a brown parcel with 1,023 grams of cannabis.

