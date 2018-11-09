Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

– WEEKEND NEWS WIRE – CHILD RAPED IN BELMOPAN BY STEPFATHER

– WEEKEND NEWS WIRE – CHILD RAPED IN BELMOPAN BY STEPFATHER
November 09
17:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Reporter has confirmed that a child, 4, was allegedly raped by her stepfather, 44, in Belmopan. Sources say that the mother would routinely leave the child in the care of the stepfather when she leaves the country. It is alleged that an aunt of the child found out what had happened and took her to the Belmopan Police Station on November 5. Police have detained the stepfather and have charged him with rape.

 

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

ADVERTISE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS BY EMAIL

LATEST SPORTS PHOTOS

ADVERTISEMENT

FITNESS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.