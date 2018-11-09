THE REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Reporter has confirmed that a child, 4, was allegedly raped by her stepfather, 44, in Belmopan. Sources say that the mother would routinely leave the child in the care of the stepfather when she leaves the country. It is alleged that an aunt of the child found out what had happened and took her to the Belmopan Police Station on November 5. Police have detained the stepfather and have charged him with rape.