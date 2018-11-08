THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

This week a jury found Bert Vasquez, who is already spending 10 years in prison for sexual offenses, guilty of another sexual crime.

On Wednesday a 12-member jury found him not guilty on charges of forcible abduction, but guilty of attempted rape, after four hours of deliberation. Vasquez, who was unrepresented, is scheduled to return to Court on Wednesday, November 28 for mitigation pleas, then the Court will decide whether to sentence him at that time or at a later date. The Court had originally decided to give Vasquez until December 5 for his mitigation plea, given he had no attorney, but he requested that the hearing be given an earlier date.

The complainant in the case said that on January 25, 2011, Vasquez took her to an area in Belama Phase 4 where he forced her at knife-point to take off her clothes. In his defense, Vasquez said that he had a relationship with his accuser, but was not with her on the day of the incident.

In 2017, Vasquez faced charges of forcible abduction and aggravated assault of an indecent nature. A 16-year-old girl accused him of abducting her and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him at gunpoint. A nine-member jury found him guilty which triggered his 10-year sentence.

Meanwhile, Vasquez still has a pending murder trial in respect to Jasmine Lowe, a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in 2013. During an investigation, Police found a ring belonging to Lowe inside Vasquez’s vehicle, making him the prime suspect in the crime.

