Teachers at Excelsior High School in Belize City are up in arms and are demanding an explanation on why their social security, insurance and income tax payments are several months in arrears when the deductions have been taken out of their salaries.

The Reporter has learned from inside sources at the school that in October, one of the teachers received a call from her insurance company, informing her that her payments were two months in arrears. The teacher inquired about it and found out that her deductions were made out in cheques along with everyone else’s but had not been paid to any of the three institutions.

In the case of one of the teachers, her Social Security arrears date back all the way to June and her income tax arrears date back even further to the month of May.

When the teachers asked the school’s principal, Dawn Watters, to explain, she reportedly could not provide an immediate response, but the following day she told them that she used the monies to purchase school supplies because the Ministry of Education was not providing sufficient funds for the school’s operational expenses. She also reportedly told them that she has informed the Ministry of the situation and the Ministry has indicated that it will pay the teachers’ arrears by the end of November.

We could not get confirmation from the Ministry of Education on the matter, but the teachers say that if the payments are not made, they intend to bring a lawsuit against Watters. They also want some form of disciplinary action taken against her, since they say she could not provide receipts showing how the monies were spent on what she claims they were spent on.

We contacted Watters to get her reaction to the allegations and she said she would call us back. She hasn’t.

