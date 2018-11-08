THE REPORTER: News Staff, -

Investors in the Stake Bank Cruise Port, Stake Bank Enterprise Limited (SBEL), announced that design work for the much anticipated cruise port facility was set to commence this week. The project is expected to have a significant impact on the cruise tourism sector, particularly in Belize City where the need for a cruise port to accommodate larger ships as the industry continues to grow became apparent in recent years.

According to SEBL, the port will provide the cruise industry with a state-of-the-art docking facility 10 minutes away from Belize City with the capacity to accommodate four of the world’s largest cruise ships simultaneously. The 25-acre island will feature areas and facilities for tours, tender dispatches, retail, cultural attractions, beaches and passenger and crew services.

The project, is being spearheaded by Belizean investor Michael Feinstein, and is expected to be a major source of employment for the local population within the next three years. The tourism industry accounts for 30 percent of the country’s GDP and is a significant source of foreign exchange. The project has the support of both the public and private sectors and is expected to significantly boost the cruise tourism industry, which has seen consistent growth over recent years with the country seeing record numbers of arrivals.

The group of investors said groundbreaking on the project is scheduled for January 2019 with full construction set to begin immediately after. The project is expected to be completed by the start of the high season in 2020.

