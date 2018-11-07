REPORTER: News Staff, – UPDATE

Family members of Osward Arnold, 20, have positively identified clothing found on bones discovered this morning in Teakettle. Arnold, a Roaring Creek resident, went missing in May after a fishing trip with four friends. They returned but he never did.

REPORTER: News Staff, -7.00PM

There are reports that bones have been found in the village of Teakettle, on the other side of the river. According to sources, the caretaker of a farm found the remains in a shallow grave this morning while working on the land.

The bones were allegedly found in a very shallow grave, and the head is missing. We are told that clothing and personal items were found along with the bones, and the Police are working with the families of persons who have been reported missing in order to identify the remains.

