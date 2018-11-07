VIDEO BELOW –

REPORTER: News Staff, –

Teachers from all across the country are marching on the Belmopan Ring Road, singing their union songs with a new chorus – “Tell Faber to bring it on, we’re gonna out his lights.”

The demonstration seems to be a mile long, as thousands of teachers are showing their solidarity and the strength of the union, which is requesting that the minister of education ‘Hon. Patric Faber’ meet a list of demands or negotiate with the union to address several compensation issues that were agreed to in past negotiations, but which have never been implemented. “the union says they are demonstrating to get past agreed to compensation that are long overdue”.

Just before the march took off they were led in song by former President of the BNTU Luke Palacio.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .