On Monday, Port Loyola Area Representative Anthony ‘Boots’ Martinez claimed that more than 400 PUP supporters had infiltrated the UDP convention, and had voted for Phillip Willoughby. He blamed that ‘invasion’ for the loss of Michael Peyrefitte. Today PUP Leader John Briceño scoffed at that suggestion.

