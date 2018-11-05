Reporter.bz – Belize News

DRUGS MISSING FROM POLICE EVIDENCE ROOM

November 05
08:36 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Reporter has confirmed through a source that at least two kilos of cocaine have gone missing from the bales confiscated in last week’s operation. It is believed they were stolen sometime over the weekend. We understand that there is an intensive investigation underway to determine who stole the cocaine, since only certain officers are allowed access to the room where the cocaine is currently stored at the Queen Street Police Station. We’ll keep following this story and bring you more information as we get it.

