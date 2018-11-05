Reporter.bz – Belize News

BOOTS CLAIMS PUP HELPED WILLOUGHBY WIN PORT LOYOLA

November 05
17:07 2018
According to Anthony ‘Boots’ Martinez, a list he put together during the re-registration exercise was submitted to the UDP Secretariat, and somehow Phillip Willoughby managed to get a copy of that list.

He claims that somehow with the use of that list, the PUP managed to get into the Convention to support Willoughby, leading to a loss for his candidate, Michael Peyrefitte.

