BOOTS CLAIMS PUP HELPED WILLOUGHBY WIN PORT LOYOLA
November 05
17:07 2018
– VIDEO –
REPORTER: News Staff
According to Anthony ‘Boots’ Martinez, a list he put together during the re-registration exercise was submitted to the UDP Secretariat, and somehow Phillip Willoughby managed to get a copy of that list.
He claims that somehow with the use of that list, the PUP managed to get into the Convention to support Willoughby, leading to a loss for his candidate, Michael Peyrefitte.
