According to Anthony ‘Boots’ Martinez, a list he put together during the re-registration exercise was submitted to the UDP Secretariat, and somehow Phillip Willoughby managed to get a copy of that list.

He claims that somehow with the use of that list, the PUP managed to get into the Convention to support Willoughby, leading to a loss for his candidate, Michael Peyrefitte.

