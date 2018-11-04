REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, -

Three men have been arrested and jointly charged for the shooting death of Police Constable Osbourne Michael Martinez.

The Police Department says that Tyrique Myles, 18, Rayford Mejia,19, and Glen Lopez, 21, were charged on Saturday.

The three are also charged with three counts of robbery, while Myles and Lopez were additionally charged with ‘Kept firearm and ammunition without a gun license.

The trio will be brought before a magistrate tomorrow for arraignment and referral to the Supreme Court. Due to the nature of their offence, they cannot enter a plea at the magistrate court level.

PC Martinez died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, for a single gunshot wound to the right rib-cage. He was responding to a call of a robbery in progress on Regent Street West.