THE HOME OF SENIOR POLICE SUPERINTENDENT BURGLARIZED

November 04
16:35 2018
REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, -

Police have confirmed a burglary at the home of Senior Superintendent of Police, Howell Gillett.

Reports are that sometime between 8:00pm, yesterday and 10:30am, today, the person or persons involved broke into Gillett’s home and managed to escape with almost $3,000 worth of personal items, including a flat screen TV.

Scenes of Crime personnel said that the culprit managed to gain entry into the house by prying open a wooden and metal door on the western side of the house. Police reviewed surveillance footage from a camera from a nearby building but police could not find any footage of anyone leaving the scene during the suspected time of the burglary. Police have taken several fingerprint samples from the scene and are processing them.

The Police Department transferred Gillett from Belmopan in March of this year, to bring his notable community policing approach to the Southside of Belize City, now renamed Police Eastern Division 1.

