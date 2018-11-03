REPORTER: News Staff, –

A Belize City mother is holding a fundraiser selling t-shirts to help with the expenses of her daughter’s cancer treatment.

Delilah Arana explained that her seven-year-old daughter, Cordelah Duran, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (Cancer of the blood) in August, which marked the beginning of a difficult struggle for her family.

She said that the Belize Cancer Society has been an invaluable part of securing assistance with Cordelah’s treatment at Oran Hospital in Merida but there are many things that she still needs to pay for herself.

“All I did was cry. It is very hard for a parent to hear that her child has cancer and you don’t know what will happen next,” Arana said.

She noted that the sale of the shirts was her daughter’s idea, saying that seeing people with the shirts actually encouraged her as she battled with the emotional turmoil of Chemotherapy.

Those interested in supporting Cordelah’s fight against cancer can order a shirt by contacting Arana at 631-0335 or 602-8470. Kids t-shirts are $15, adult white shirts are 20 and colored adult shirts are $25.

