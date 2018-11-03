REPORTER: News Staff, -

This week, the World Bank Group released its 2018 Ease of Doing Business Report which showed Belize ranking 125 out of a total 190 countries.

The report speaks to various aspects of doing business in a country such as startup time and enabling business environment, with the higher numbered rankings indicating increased difficulty in doing business. With respect to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region, Belize, ranks in the middle, ranking above Barbados but below the Bahamas.

The Economic Development Council, the body tasked with addressing challenges in the business environment through dialogue with the public and private sectors, responded to the ranking by noting that Belize has several policies and other initiatives in the making that

will increase the country’s overall standing on the report in the future.

“While Belize’s rank has fluctuated over the past few years, this is not indicative of a lack of progress that is being made on the ground

since policy reform and systemic improvements often require time to

materialize,” said Mr. Ishmael Quiroz, Executive Director of the Economic Development Council (EDC).

He stressed that such reforms take time to materialize, and as such will not be taken into account until future reports are published.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .