REPORTER: News Staff, –

A shootout occurred near the swing bridge in Belize City after an attempted robbery at a business near the river. A brave police officer was shot and has lost his life.

The Reporter joins the nation in expressing our condolences to the family and friends of PC Osborne Martinez who was killed in the line of duty this morning in Belize City. As well, we express our sympathies to the Belize Police Department which has lost one of its own.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .