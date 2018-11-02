REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers

The Belize Police Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the escape of Samuel August, who was to be under police guard at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) this morning.

August, who is responsible for killing two people, including his five year-old son, and damaging two homes with a backhoe earlier this week, escaped sometime after 7:00am, after asking the officer guarding him if he could go to the bathroom.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, said that there have been many negative things said about the officer who was guarding August. Williams appealed to the public to let the investigation run its course. He said that police will not make any judgments until after the investigation is concluded.

“You will appreciate that even from maximum security prisons, people do escape; so we will investigate to see if there was any wrongdoing on the part of the officer and we will proceed from there,” Williams said.

After he escaped from the hospital, August stole a Chevy Equinox SUV and crashed it into a backhoe near Maheia’s Construction Ltd., on the Phillip Goldson Highway. He then tried to commit suicide using a paIr of scissors but was stopped by police. He remains under police guard at the KHMH again, while receiving treatment.

