REPORTER: News Staff, –

At the end of August 2018, Carlos Lopez 35, managed to walk away from a drug trafficking charge after the arresting officer was a no-show in Court. Last week, he again managed to walk away from a similar charge, this time after the prosecution withdrew the case against him.

Lopez’s latest brush with the law occurred on October 25th, when he along with Kenrick Gentle, 27, were apprehended at the Belize/Mexico border, allegedly trying to smuggle two and a half pounds of weed into Belize in a pillowcase.

Both men were charged with drug trafficking and appeared in the Corozal Magistrate Court on Friday, October 26th.

Gentle took the rap and pleaded guilty. He was fined $3,000 plus $5.00 cost of Court to be paid by April 26th, 2019. Lopez pleaded not guilty and the charge against him was dropped.

Lopez’s latest arrest created quite a stir. In December 2017, he and Peter Schmidt were busted in the Buttonwood Bay neighborhood in possession of a firearm, ammunition and five kilos of cocaine.

Back then the operation was flagged as ‘sophisticated,’ including surveillance footage of the transaction. The case seems to have been an open and shut one, but eight months later it all fell apart in Court when the arresting officer failed to show up and both men were released from custody.

In August, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chester Williams announced that both individuals were to be re-arrested and charged. Up to date, no such move has been made.

The Reporter reached out to Williams for an update and while he would not give a time frame he confirmed that steps are currently being taken to have Lopez and Schmidt re-arrested.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .