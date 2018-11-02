Reporter.bz – Belize News

12 GUATEMALANS AND 1 BELIZEAN DETAINED IN SUSPECTED DRUG RING

November 02
16:36 2018
  • VIDEO BELOW – 

REPORTER: News Staff, –

Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie detailed the Coast Guard operation in which officers apprehended a vessel suspectedly involved in the trafficking ring. The Boston Whaler has been taken into custody along with 10 passengers who were found onboard. No drugs were found on the vessel but police intend to conduct further searches. A total of 12 Guatemalans and one Belizean citizen have been detained in the operation.

