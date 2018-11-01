Reporter.bz – Belize News

– EVENING NEWS WIRE – NOV. 1st.

November 01
21:34 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, - 9.20pm Thursday Nov. 1st

There are reports that the Freetown Drug Store in Belize City was just robbed. This information is just coming in, so as we get more details we will provide them to you.

REPORTER: News Staff, - 6.16pm Thursday Nov. 1st

The Reporter is confirming reports that a special unit of the Police detained six men, including Mexicans and Belizeans, in a vehicle on the Hattieville Road earlier this afternoon. There are reports that when the vehicle the men were in was searched weapons and cocaine were allegedly found. We understand that the men have been taken to the Queen Street Police Station. We’ll have more information as we get it.

