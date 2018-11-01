REPORTER: News Staff, –

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Cristo Rey resident Jodie Balona, 16. The student left her home last Thursday at around 6:30am, telling her family she was going to school, and hasn’t been seen since. It is believed that she is in the company of an adult male. If seen kindly call 911/922 or the San Ignacio Police Station at 804 2022.

