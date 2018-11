REPORTER: News Staff, –

This photo below was released via Facebook a short while ago. Seen here is Samuel August Sr., listed in stable condition at the KHMH, under Police guard, after he ran a backhoe through a home on Faber’s Road, killing his son, Samir, 5 and his mother-in-law Louise Young, 53. Several other persons were also injured, and two other homes and a vehicle were destroyed.

LINKED NEWS ARTICLE