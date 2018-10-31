Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

MAYHEM AND TRAGEDY ON FABERS ROAD IN THE WEE HOURS

MAYHEM AND TRAGEDY ON FABERS ROAD IN THE WEE HOURS
October 31
07:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REPORTER: News Staff, – 10.00am

The Reporter has been able to obtain this photo which shows both deceased – Louise Young, 53 and Samir August Jr., 5. The tragedy is still unfolding as the family sifts through the rubble left behind after the backhoe plowed through it at 2:05am.

 

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

 

REPORTER: News Staff, – 7.02am

The Faber’s Road community is still in shock as they view the damage left behind when Samuel August Sr. drove his backhoe through this home, killing his son and injuring three others. There is now confirmation that the grandmother of the children, Louise Young, was also killed.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

 

BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

ADVERTISE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.