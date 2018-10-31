REPORTER: News Staff, – 10.00am

The Reporter has been able to obtain this photo which shows both deceased – Louise Young, 53 and Samir August Jr., 5. The tragedy is still unfolding as the family sifts through the rubble left behind after the backhoe plowed through it at 2:05am.

REPORTER: News Staff, – 7.02am

The Faber’s Road community is still in shock as they view the damage left behind when Samuel August Sr. drove his backhoe through this home, killing his son and injuring three others. There is now confirmation that the grandmother of the children, Louise Young, was also killed.

