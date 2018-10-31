REPORTER: News Staff, –

This afternoon Leader of the Opposition John Briceño responded to a release sent out by the Belize Catholic Association Principals of Secondary Schools (BCAPSS) yesterday. In the release, the BCAPSS denounced Briceño’s statement supporting the legalization of marijuana, stating that “While the focus of Hon. Briceno’s message focuses on the commercial and economic returns from the illegal drug, the myriad undesirable social outcomes and impact on our small society would be most devastating and would disrupt the stability and spiritual order of our jewel.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .