On Tuesday evening, Police announced that they had formally arrested and charged BDF soldier Albert Stephen Moreira, 27, with the murder of Felina James, 37.

There are reports that Moreira, a Faber’s Road resident who was the boyfriend of James, had been detained for questioning following the disappearance of James on October 11th, but was subsequently released.

On Thursday, October 18th, the decomposed body of James was discovered about two and a half miles into the Coastal Road off the George Price Highway. A post-mortem examination on Friday revealed that she had a large chop wound to the back of the neck, believed to be the cause of death.

Last Tuesday, investigators caught a break in the case when they discovered what they believed to be the scrapped remains of James’ Kia Sorento at a mechanic shop in Steadfast Community in the Stann Creek District. They detained the owner of the shop who was later released, but not before he allegedly provided information on the identity of the person who took the vehicle to him.

Since the discovery of James’ body, family members had been pressuring the Police to look closer at Moreira, who they claimed was abusive to James. While there has been no official motive determined, or at least released to the media, family claimed that James had decided to leave Moreira and return to her husband in the US. They claim that on the day she went missing her husband had sent her money so she could get her papers in order.

Speaking to the Reporter following word of the charging of Moreira, James’ stepbrother Moises Granados said, “…we feel relieved to learn that Police have actually found the guy who they believe is responsible for Felina’s death. So that is justice because my father was getting angry and a bit worrisome, feeling that maybe they were not going to find the person. But now he is happy and appreciative that they did and that the family has finally gotten closure.

