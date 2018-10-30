REPORTER: News Staff, -

At a press conference held Monday, Prime Minister Dean Barrow rubbished the notion of legalizing marijuana and exporting to foreign markets, stating –

“…To propose legalizing marijuana in Belize; especially for an export market is patently bizarre. Indeed, it is downright dangerous since it would certainly provoke one response I can immediately think of that would surely destroy us. Rather, it is the question of how on earth we could legalize and export when the weed is still illegal in all of our neighboring countries and especially in the federal United States of America. If we grew weed legally in Belize, the cartels who are now clandestinely landing planes and using us as a base for the transshipment to the U.S. would come in and take over production in Belize.”

Today the Reporter obtained a copy of a Ministry of Health document which shows that at least as early as February, 2016, Minister Pablo Marin and health officials were meeting with investors to explore setting up a cannabis farm in Belize, with a specific focus on export. We have reached out to the Ministry of Health for some clarification and will have the full story in this week’s edition of the Reporter.