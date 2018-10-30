Reporter.bz – Belize News

GST & INCOME TAX TO BE MERGED

October 30
09:59 2018
REPORTER:  Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

Work is currently underway to merge the General Sales Tax and the Income Tax departments.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow confirmed this yesterday at his press conference in Belize City. He explained that the amalgamation was on the table for several years, following expert advice from international organizations like CARTA, which conducted evaluations on amalgamating the two under one tax department.

“The studies have been done; the studies all suggest that this is desirable and finally we’re getting our act together to try and make that happen,” Barrow shared, explaining that the objective behind the change is greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Former Director of the Central Information Technology Office (CITO), Michelle Longsworth, wife of former Minister of State and Consul General in New York, Herman Longsworth is the person being considered to head the department.

