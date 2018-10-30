REPORTER: News Staff, - 11.10am

There are reliable reports that the investigation into the gruesome murder of Felina James, 37, has led to the discovery of what Police believe is her red Kia Sorento.

The burned and chopped remains of the vehicle were reportedly found at a mechanic’s shop located in Steadfast Village in the Stann Creek District.

We’ll continue following this developing story. The body of James was discovered on the Coastal Road Thursday night, after she had reportedly been missing since October 11th.

