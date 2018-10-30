REPORTER: News Staff, -

Police are investigating a shooting which may have been the result of an attempted robbery. They were called to the KHMH this afternoon where they found Tibruce Street resident Jamie Williams, 21, with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Williams told Police that he was walking by Sadie Vernon High School along with two other men when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been wounded, but didn’t see the shooter. However, there are conflicting reports which suggest that Williams may have been shot during an attempted burglary in the area.

We’ll keep following this story. . . .