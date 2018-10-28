REPORTER: News Staff, -

School Warden Caught With Lots Of Weed, –

Police have arrested and charged Billy Jean Pitts, a school warden, with Drug Trafficking after they say they nabbed her with over four pounds of weed.

According to Police, Pitts was carrying the drug in a black plastic bag when they intercepted her on Friday evening.

Security Guard Robbed At Gunpoint

Security guard, Kimani Locayo, 40, was robbed early yesterday morning in Belize City.

Locayo told police that he was walking on Calle al Mar Street towards Newtown Barracks around 3:30am, when two men approached him. One of the culprits pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him while the other man searched his pockets and took away his money, after which they fled.

Police have no suspects.

Bangladeshi Shopkeeper Says He Was Robbed At Gunpoint

Businessman, Mohammad Ahmed, 28, owner of United Grocery and Laundromat on Euphrates Avenue in Belize City, was reportedly robbed last night.

Ahmed told police that at around 7:45pm, while he was inside the shop, four masked men entered and one of them pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and demanded money while another took away the proceeds from the day’s sales, along with two cell phones and a coin box. The men then fled via Dean Street.

Altogether Ahmed lost $2,500.

