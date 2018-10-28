FIRST EVER DOWNTOWN FLEA-MARKET A SUCCESS
REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -
Downtown businesses that took part in the first ever flea market yesterday have reported that they saw much better business, and Deputy Mayor Oscar Arnold says it made for a “Super sale Saturday.”
Deputy Arnold told the Reoorter today that the businesses all said they saw much more traffic through their stores.
The flea market, which featured discounts of up to 50 percent on household appliances, electronic devices, clothing and footwear, is part of the Belize Council’s plan to rejuvenate the downtown area, to boost business and create special deals for city residents. It also included non-government health-oriented organizations conducting free blood pressure and diabetes tests, live music and entertainment for children.
The event, according to Arnold, is planned for the last Saturday of every month and on the Saturdays when the event is held, Albert Street, from in front of Brodies to its junction with Dean Street is closed to vehucular traffic. Traffic officers are assigned to guide traffic down Church Street to West Canal and back to Albert Street at its junction with Dean Srreet.
