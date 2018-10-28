Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • WEEKEND NEWS WIRE REPORTER: News Staff, - School Warden Caught With Lots Of Weed, – Police have arrested and charged Billy Jean Pitts, a school warden, with Drug Trafficking after they say they...
  • THE BODY OF A MALE HAS BEEN FOUND IN THE MOPAN RIVER REPORTER: News Staff, - 11.30am The body retrieved from the Mopan River has been identified as that of Jose Rivas, 64. Rivas went swimming on Wednesday and did not return...
  • ANOTHER MYSTERIOUS PLANE LANDS IN BELIZE, THEN SET ON FIRE REPORTER: News Staff, – 7.05am Ministry of National Security sources say that the landing of this last plane caught them completely unawares, and they received no intelligence prior, as they...
  

FIRST EVER DOWNTOWN FLEA-MARKET A SUCCESS

FIRST EVER DOWNTOWN FLEA-MARKET A SUCCESS
October 28
18:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

Downtown businesses that took part in the first ever flea market yesterday have reported that they saw much better business, and Deputy Mayor Oscar Arnold says it made for a “Super sale Saturday.”

Deputy Arnold told the Reoorter today that the businesses all said they saw much more traffic through their stores.

The flea market, which featured discounts of up to 50 percent on household appliances, electronic devices, clothing and footwear, is part of the Belize Council’s plan to rejuvenate the downtown area, to boost business and create special deals for city residents. It also included non-government health-oriented organizations conducting free blood pressure and diabetes tests, live music and entertainment for children.

The event, according to Arnold, is planned for the last Saturday of every month and on the Saturdays when the event is held, Albert Street, from in front of Brodies to its junction with Dean Street is closed to vehucular traffic. Traffic officers are assigned to guide traffic down Church Street to West Canal and back to Albert Street at its junction with Dean Srreet.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

ADVERTISE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • WEEKEND NEWS WIRE REPORTER: News Staff, - School Warden Caught With Lots Of Weed, – Police have arrested and charged Billy Jean Pitts, a school warden, with Drug Trafficking after they say they...
  • THE BODY OF A MALE HAS BEEN FOUND IN THE MOPAN RIVER REPORTER: News Staff, - 11.30am The body retrieved from the Mopan River has been identified as that of Jose Rivas, 64. Rivas went swimming on Wednesday and did not return...
  • ANOTHER MYSTERIOUS PLANE LANDS IN BELIZE, THEN SET ON FIRE REPORTER: News Staff, – 7.05am Ministry of National Security sources say that the landing of this last plane caught them completely unawares, and they received no intelligence prior, as they...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.