MAN KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN INCIDENT

October 28
20:50 2018
REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

A man was killed in a hit and run traffic accident last night on the Stann Creek Valley Road.

The Reporter has confirmed that the body of David Cunil, 44, a construction worker of Alta Vista Village, Stann Creek was retreived from near a railing along the road st mile 15 in the same village.

Cunil had reportedly left work around 5pm and was discovered with multiple injuries by a fellow villager around 8pm. He was pronounced dead at the Southern Regional Hospital.

