REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

Families in the Krooman Lagoon area of the Collet area and in the Gungulung area in Lake Independence will have a real chance of owning their own low-income homes very soon, through a joint initiative by the Ahmadiyya Muslim community and the Council.

This week, Mayor Bernard Wagner and other Council officials, walked through the two communities along with leaders from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community to get a first-hand view of the living conditions of the squatters in these areas.

The collaboration follows an invitation to the Mayor earlier this year by the Ahmadiyya Muslim community to address their congress in London. That opportunity gave Mayor Wagner to tour housing projects and hospitals that were funded through the philanthropic arm of the Ahmadiyya community there. That then led to discussions on how the Ahmadiyya’s could some of its resources to assist some of Belize City’s neediest families with housing.

Deputy Mayor, Oscar Arnold, explained to the Reporter that in the case of the squatters at Krooman Lagoon, the people would have to relocate altogether out of that area, since the lagoon floods incessantly in the rainy season.

Those residents, Arnold explained, as well as the ones in the Gungulung area who have ownership to a parcel of land anywhere in Belize City, would then qualify for the low-income homes, once their current living conditions and employment status meet the criteria to be considered.

The discussions are in their infancy still, the Deputy Mayor explained, but the Council is looking to see, at least initially, if it can assist five families acquire more stable homes, once they have land parcels to build on.