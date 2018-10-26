REPORTER: News Staff, - 11.30am

The body retrieved from the Mopan River has been identified as that of Jose Rivas, 64. Rivas went swimming on Wednesday and did not return home. Sources say that there were no signs on the body indicating foul play, but Police will reserve a final determination pending a post-mortem examination.

REPORTER: News Staff, - 10.18am

There are reports that the body of a man has been retrieved from the Mopan River. It is believed to be the body of a Benque resident who was reported missing by his family on Wednesday after he went swimming and didn’t return home.

