Stann Creek West Area Representative Rodwell Ferguson is claiming that his life was put in jeopardy on Tuesday night when somebody sabotaged his 2017 Mazda vehicle by cutting the pressurized brake line.

The incident occurred in Independence Village on Tuesday while he was conducting an ICJ discussion session at the community center to sensitize villagers on the pros and cons of a yes or no vote.

Ferguson told the Reporter that he parked his vehicle on the road beside a park and when he came back out of the meeting a senior citizen asked him for a ride home. The Area Representative recalled that when he got into his vehicle he did not note anything amiss until he approached a speed bump and put his foot on the brake to slow down.

That’s when he says he was shocked when the brake pedal didn’t react the way it should and sent his vehicle crashing over the pedestrian bump at full speed. Ferguson noted that he lost control of his vehicle for a split second but managed to steer it back unto the road and eventually used his gears to slow down. At first Ferguson said that he thought that his vehicle had experience just a mechanical problem so he drove with extreme caution that night until he reached his home in Pomona Village.

The next morning, according to Ferguson, a mechanic verified that the pressurized brakes hose on the vehicle had been cut. Suspecting sabotage, Ferguson called another mechanic at Westrac in Belmopan who had done a full service of the vehicle five days before.

“I called that mechanic and asked him if he had seen any kind of chafing on the hose for the brakes in the front. He said ‘no,’ because everything was new, so he said ‘a vehicle like this nothing can chafe and burst so easily.’ I can conclude without a doubt that it is sabotage. Where the vehicle was parked it could have been done,” Ferguson declared.

The Stann Creek West Area Representative confirmed that he had just bought the vehicle and he even took the faulty piece of equipment to another mechanic to check whether it was rotten and could have burst. The report, however, came back negative.

While Ferguson claims that he doesn’t want to cast aspersions, he doesn’t have any personal enemies so he believes it could be either a political move or action taken because he has been very vocal in his NO to the ICJ position.

He has made a report to Police via phone, and told the Reporter he plans to make a formal report.

