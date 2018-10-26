REPORTER: News Staff, -

Another suspected drug plane which landed early Thursday morning on the Progresso/Copper Bank Road in Corozal, is said to have caught authorities completely off-guard, a stark contrast to the allegedly 14 million drug plane bust which they were able to secure just last month.

Just after 4:00am, this morning, a phone call placed to the Corozal Police Station by a concerned civilian had Police racing to a feeder road located three miles Northeast of Progresso Village where authorities came across a twin engine aircraft on fire.

Police secured the area and put out the fire, but to no one’s major surprise a quick search near the scene did not turn up any of the plane’s passengers or cargo.

ACP Joseph Myvett, Head, National Crimes Investigation Branch, stated that “from observations made at the scene it appears that it was set on fire. It was an illegal landing because that area is not an authorized aerodrome.”

Myvett further explained that since the investigation is in its infancy, details were preliminary. He explained that there was no evidence so far to identify what type of cargo the aircraft was carrying, stating “we did not receive any sort of information prior to the landing. We don’t have any idea of the origin of the aircraft, and nobody was found in the vicinity.”

When news of the discovery broke, the Reporter reached out to a source at the Ministry of National Security who revealed that they too were caught off-guard and did not receive any intelligence of the aircraft prior to its landing.

On September 9th, Police made a very rare successful drug plane interception in Blue Creek Village. That bust was attributed to intelligence authorities had received from foreign counterparts which assisted them in charting the departure and arrival time of the aircraft.

