The Southern Workers Union (SWU) is calling on the Ministry of Health to urgently intervene at the Southern Regional Hospital following the death of two patients and allegations of negligence and malpractice.

The SWU staged a peaceful demonstration outside the hospital compound on Tuesday, calling for justice for first time mother Jayeisha Parchue, 20, and SWU member and employee of the Dangriga Town Council Elroy Flores, 52.

Glenn Lewis, President of the SWU, said that the way the physicians and staff dealt with both Parchue and Flores when they went to the hospital seeking medical attention had a direct effect on both patients dying. Lewis said that the hospital is under-equipped, under staffed, and the conditions are generally unsafe for patients and staff.

“We will not let this go. We are asking for the resignation of the hospital administrator and the deputy admin, and the reinstatement of Dr. Phillip Castillo. We’re meeting with the management next week to discuss our concerns,” Lewis said. He added that if there are no meaningful steps taken to address the various issues at the SRH, the SWU will return on Friday, November 2, to protest along with residents from the community.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ramon Figueroa had conducted a tour of both the Southern Regional Hospital and the facility in Punta Gorda earlier this year, however, Figueroa refused to give comment on whether or not he knew about the concerns being raised about the conditions of the SRH.

Parchue’s family told the media that the physicians at the SRH repeatedly sent her home while she was complaining of pain. By the time they realized that she was in need of serious medical attention and tried to assist, she died while awaiting an x-ray. Lewis, a personal friend of Flores, said that on the morning of the day Flores died, the doctors had told him he was well and could leave the hospital, without conducting any meaningful medical examination. Flores died during the course of the day while trying to move from one home to another.

Minister of Health, Pablo Marin, said that he has been appraised of both cases, but is awaiting on the conclusion of an investigation before he comments further on the allegations.

