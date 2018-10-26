REPORTER: Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Dana Banner, 30, has to pay a fine of $4,000 to the family of a two year-old child, plus $2,000 to the government.

The $4,000 is compensation for causing the death of baby Vernice Rodriguez. She has until February 2, 2019 to come up with the payments or she will spend one year in prison.

Supreme Court judge, Justice Colin Williams made the ruling yesterday, after Banner pleaded guilty last Wednesday to Causing Death by Careless Conduct. She had originally been charged with Manslaughter.

Banner, who was the child’s babysitter in May of 2008, told Police in a caution statement that she had beaten the toddler with a clothes hangar because she had wet herself and on another occasion, she had beaten her for not cleaning her nose.

When police were summoned to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, they saw the child with multiple injuries on her face, back, and legs. An autopsy certified that the baby died from severe head trauma caused by a blunt object.

