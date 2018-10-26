Reporter.bz – Belize News

MOTHER WHO DROWNED 3 OF HER CHILDREN OUT ON PAROLE

October 26
06:48 2018
REPORTER:  Marion Ali, Assistant Editor, -

Felicia Chen, the mother who four years ago was convicted of drowning three of her children in the sea near Belizean Beach, has been granted parole.

Chen, who was originally charged with Murder following the 2013 triple infanticide, had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Manslaughter after a psychiatric evaluation revealed that she was suffering from psychosis, severe depression, and domestic abuse. She was serving an eight-year sentence.

The day when the incident happened in 2013, Chen, now 26, caught a bus with her four children from her house where she lived with her mother, and got off at mile four on the George Price Highway. She led the children down the dirt road to the sea where she proceeded to drown Triana, 4, Thomas, 3, and Trinaya, 1. Her oldest child managed to run away and seek help at a nearby house.

