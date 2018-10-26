REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Reporter today confirmed that Felicia Chen, convicted of three counts of manslaughter in 2014, is out on parole. In 2013 Felicia Chen walked into the sea at Belizean Beach and drowned three of her children, while a fourth managed to escape.

She had originally been charged for murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2014 after a psychiatric evaluation showed that she was suffering from severe depression at the time she killed three of her children.

