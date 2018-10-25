REPORTER: News Staff, -

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Minister of National Security John Saldivar, who is vying for UDP leadership when Prime Minister Dean Barrow demits office, “confirmed” what has been the talk for the past four months – that the race to the leadership will be a three-man competition.

Saldivar stopped short of naming the third person in the race, but based on comments made earlier this week by Minister of Human Development and Port Loyola Area Representative, Anthony “Boots” Martinez, that person is most likely Attorney General, Senator Michael Peyrefitte.

Martinez said publicly that he does not only support Peyrefitte as his successor in Port, but also as leader of the UDP. “I believe that the best heir to the throne is Michael Peyrefitte and that is my humble and honest view from the bottom of my heart; and furthermore, I am saying apart from Michael being the representative for Port, I think Michael might be the prospective leader of the party and maybe one day be prime minister. That is just my personal view and that is my wishes,” Martinez told reporters.

But while he support Peyrefitte as his successor, Martinez was not prepared to resign as Area Representative in order that there might be a bi-election in Port, at least just not yet.

“First thing first…you can’t run for no leadership if you are not even a standard bearer. I am sorry. So I am taking it first thing first. I believe that a challenge will be mounted when Mr. Peyrefitte becomes the heir to the throne in Port Loyola at the leadership convention. …The man needs to be the standard bearer, then when he becomes the candidate for leadership, then if he wins, other equations comes into play,” Martinez said.