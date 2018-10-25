The United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) is a voluntery affidavit that many democratic governments around the world have signed as a promise to institute policies and legislation within their government to combat corruption in government, international relations, business and trade. The framwork of the UNCAC was drafted by the United Nations and began implementation in 2003. It has been signed by 140 countries. As of August 2018, there are 186 parties, which includes 181 UN member states,

The opening statement of the primary document that is a comprehensive manual about UNCAC is . . . .

“Corruption is an insidious plague that has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies. It undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, distorts markets, erodes the quality of life and allows organized crime, terrorism and other threats to human security to flourish.”

Reference URL Links: Wikipedia UNCAC PDF Document

Reference URL Links: Belize Chamber Of Commerce

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –