7.05am

Ministry of National Security sources say that the landing of this last plane caught them completely unawares, and they received no intelligence prior, as they did with the September 9th landing which they were able to intercept. Police officers are allegedly still at the scene of this landing, allegedly somewhere near the Pueblo Viejo Ferry road in Progresso.

We are told that nothing has been recovered from the scene and nobody was caught in the area.

6.35am

The Reporter has confirmed that another plane suspected to have been carrying drugs landed in the north of the country this morning, reportedly near the Pueblo Nuevo ferry in Progresso. We are told that when Police arrived on the scene the plane was already burning.

That practice of ‘setting the pane on fire’ after drug transport and or other criminal activity has been a consistent modus-operendi in the past few years. Based on our current information, there has been 7 mysterious plane landings that has taken place this year, most of the incidents have occurred in the northern portion of the country, and included attempts to destroy potential evidence by setting the plane on fire.

The most recent incident of a mysterious plane landing was on September 9th. 2018, ( See News Article ) and that plane was a drug plane, where police found hundreds of kilos of cocaine and some of the ( transport mules) perpetrators.

This is very preliminary information and we’ll have more info as we get it.

